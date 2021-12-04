Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $210.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.64. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $170.49 and a 1 year high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

