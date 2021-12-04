Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 33,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGV opened at $101.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.41. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $105.39.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

