Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $243.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $201.59 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

