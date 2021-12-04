Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $416.84 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $333.77 and a one year high of $435.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $417.19 and its 200-day moving average is $405.60.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.