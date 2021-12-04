Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $416.84 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $333.77 and a twelve month high of $435.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $417.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.60.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

