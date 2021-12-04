Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Down 29.4% in November

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the October 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,389,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.5% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 286,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,597,000 after purchasing an additional 78,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

