Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $327.00. The stock had previously closed at $272.12, but opened at $254.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Veeva Systems shares last traded at $252.00, with a volume of 15,237 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.68.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $1,581,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,839. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 29.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 89.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 255.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

