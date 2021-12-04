Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

AOR stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $51.49 and a one year high of $57.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.32.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.