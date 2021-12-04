Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,489 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 20,601 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

BUD opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.19.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

