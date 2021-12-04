Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLH stock opened at $152.13 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $160.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.