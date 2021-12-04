Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.55.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $171.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 214.49. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total transaction of $70,396,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total transaction of $159,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,012,031 shares of company stock worth $470,946,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

