Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,618 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.