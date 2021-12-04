Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,039,000 after buying an additional 1,268,398 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 79.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,114,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,433,000 after buying an additional 936,010 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,263,000 after buying an additional 933,365 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,774,000 after buying an additional 830,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,510,911,000 after buying an additional 666,474 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RY opened at $100.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $79.82 and a 52 week high of $108.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RY. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

