Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0397 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 26.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Verasity coin can now be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $177.58 million and $92.68 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000551 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000495 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00105578 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.