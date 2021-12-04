Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VRNT opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.11.

VRNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verint Systems stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

