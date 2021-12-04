Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -177.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $52.70.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verint Systems stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday. Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.