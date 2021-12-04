Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -177.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $52.70.
In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday. Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
