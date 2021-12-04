Veritas Investment Research Downgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Sell

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by Veritas Investment Research to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.93.

TD opened at $74.43 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average of $69.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

