Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.
NASDAQ VERU opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.92 million, a P/E ratio of -605.39 and a beta of 0.50. Veru has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Friday. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.
Veru Company Profile
Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.
