Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.92 million, a P/E ratio of -605.39 and a beta of 0.50. Veru has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Friday. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Veru by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 581.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Veru by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 25,542 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

