ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.00

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 1265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIACA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 6,745.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 140,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 22.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 83,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 109.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 81,963 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 50.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 44,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.