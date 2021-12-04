Victoria (LON:VCP) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,210.00

Victoria plc (LON:VCP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,210 ($15.81) and last traded at GBX 1,210 ($15.81), with a volume of 444550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,170 ($15.29).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VCP shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of Victoria in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of Victoria in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on shares of Victoria in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,027.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,049.62.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

