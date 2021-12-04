Vincent Roche Sells 8,536 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Analog Devices alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $180.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.21 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.