VINchain (VIN) Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. VINchain has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $279,460.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VINchain Profile

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

