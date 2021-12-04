VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of VIQ Solutions from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

NASDAQ:VQS opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.90. VIQ Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

