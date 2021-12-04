Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 10,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Virco Mfg. by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Shares of VIRC opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.65 million, a P/E ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $4.61.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $59.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.30 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. Analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.