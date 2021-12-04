Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the October 31st total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,216 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIRI opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84. Virios Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $16.71.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.21. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virios Therapeutics will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

