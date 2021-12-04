Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

Virtus Investment Partners has raised its dividend by 57.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Virtus Investment Partners has a payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to earn $42.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $291.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.53. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $338.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.40.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $217.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.35 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 35.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $12,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

