Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.1% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $65,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 17.9% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 359.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $196.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.46. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

