Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Vishay Intertechnology has raised its dividend payment by 49.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vishay Intertechnology has a payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

NYSE VSH opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.35. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $813.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.73 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cowen cut their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

