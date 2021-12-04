Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the October 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. 1,568,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,929. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

