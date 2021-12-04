Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Upgraded at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. DZ Bank currently has €61.00 ($69.32) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VNNVF. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 8th. Warburg Research raised shares of Vonovia to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of VNNVF stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $74.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.84.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

