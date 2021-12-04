Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Vor Biopharma stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Equities analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 100.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

