Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on VYGR. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

VYGR opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,173,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 404,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271,331 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 273.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 246,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 180,058 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

