Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waitr were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Waitr in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waitr by 29.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Waitr during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Waitr by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Waitr by 170.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 54,059 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waitr stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.87 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of -1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $4.57.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter. Waitr had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

In other Waitr news, Director Steven L. Scheinthal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,185.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Green sold 3,735,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $3,772,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

