Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$14.50 and last traded at C$14.50. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.61.

The stock has a market cap of C$470.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$64.42 million for the quarter.

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties; owns and manages hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

