Wallington Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wallington Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.7% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

NYSE V opened at $196.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $377.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

