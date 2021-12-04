Wallington Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $86.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average of $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

