Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Tops $150.99 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $150.99 million and approximately $10.46 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.07 or 0.00188294 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.79 or 0.00612577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000591 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00016080 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00066283 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008159 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,685,353 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

