Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

WARR stock remained flat at $$9.83 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,895. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WARR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,303,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,280,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,100,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the second quarter worth $322,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $256,000.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

