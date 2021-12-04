Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CEO Niraj Shah Sells 40,863 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $10,413,118.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wayfair stock opened at $234.41 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.28 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.53 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.21.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on W. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 900.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,672,000 after purchasing an additional 163,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $200,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

