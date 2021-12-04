Wayfair (NYSE:W) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Financial Comparison

Wayfair (NYSE:W) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wayfair and a.k.a. Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $14.15 billion 1.73 $185.00 million $0.78 300.53 a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wayfair has higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Wayfair and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair 0.67% -10.52% 3.26% a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wayfair and a.k.a. Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 3 6 10 0 2.37 a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78

Wayfair currently has a consensus target price of $304.83, suggesting a potential upside of 30.04%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus target price of $13.56, suggesting a potential upside of 24.36%. Given Wayfair’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Wayfair is more favorable than a.k.a. Brands.

Summary

Wayfair beats a.k.a. Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc. engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites. The company was founded by Steven K. Conine and Niraj S. Shah in May 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

