WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.29-4.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.30. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.290-$4.330 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Argus increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of WEC traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $91.17. 1,499,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,193. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.24. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

