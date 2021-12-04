Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.68 Million Holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 1,916.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 399,463 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRUB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587,843 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,727 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,085 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,747,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 194.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,865 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $11.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

