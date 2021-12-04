Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $8.20 Million Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,989 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.7% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

APPS opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.65. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

