Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 332,876 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,876 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.37% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DCPH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Shares of DCPH opened at $8.00 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $61.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

