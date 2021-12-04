Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WELL. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.21.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.