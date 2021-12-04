Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 623,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $49.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WERN. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

