West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Gap Down to $31.03

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.03, but opened at $30.27. West Bancorporation shares last traded at $30.27, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $518.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 1,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 6,636 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $214,873.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,349 shares of company stock worth $324,913. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTBA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 1,616.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after buying an additional 524,057 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 2,293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 89,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 23,385 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

