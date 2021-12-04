West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Down 29.4% in November

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WJRYY opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.25. West Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on WJRYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised West Japan Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

