Westaim (WEDXF) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Westaim (OTCMKTS: WEDXF) is one of 194 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Westaim to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Westaim and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 265.70% 7.91% 6.77% Westaim Competitors -561.67% -79.11% -17.35%

This table compares Westaim and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $24.85 million -$34.40 million 49.26 Westaim Competitors $1.15 billion $83.11 million 0.20

Westaim’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Westaim. Westaim is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Westaim has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westaim’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Westaim shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Westaim and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 1 0 3.00 Westaim Competitors 1005 4151 7554 203 2.54

Westaim currently has a consensus price target of $4.15, suggesting a potential upside of 110.66%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 36.15%. Given Westaim’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Westaim is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Westaim beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena. The Skyward Specialty segment is a U.S. based property & casualty diversified specialty insurance company group providing coverage primarily in the United States but also globally for certain risks. The Arena segment consists of two separate businesses, namely Arena Investors and Arena FINCOs. The Arena Investors including AI, an investment manager making fundamentals-based, asset-oriented credit investments on behalf of third-party investors; The Arena FINCOs, include specialty finance companies that primarily purchase fundamentals-based, asset oriented credit investments for their own account. The company was founded on May 7, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

