Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 9.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MNP traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 30,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

